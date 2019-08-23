Murphy says White House still open to background checks bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy says the White House has told him President Donald Trump remains committed to working on expanded background checks legislation for gun purchases, but the Connecticut Democrat is skeptical about whether anything will actually happen.

Murphy said during an appearance Friday at the state Legislative Office Building that he spoke with Trump officials on Thursday about their commitment to working on a "comprehensive anti-gun violence proposal" that would include strengthening background checks.

Murphy says he made a commitment to work with them over the next few weeks to try and find common ground. But he gives the effort less than a 50-50 chance of happening.

Administration officials tell Murphy they're interested in legislation incentivizing state "red flag" laws.

Trump called Murphy after the recent deadly mass shootings.