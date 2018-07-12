Museum announces $1m challenge

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum has received a $1 million challenge donation from Southport resident John Herzog. The $1 million gift will be made if the Fairfield Museum raises an equal amount by Dec. 31, 2019.

“John Herzog’s tremendously generous challenge gives us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure the Fairfield Museum’s exciting future. We have our work cut out for us to raise the matching $1 million, but I know we can do it,” Michael Jehle, the museum’s executive director, said.

If Herzog’s $1 million challenge is met, the Fairfield Museum’s research library will be named “The Herzog Family Library” in recognition of his generous contribution. The museum’s library is one of Connecticut’s most extensive state history libraries, holding more than 30,000 one-of-a-kind books and manuscripts dating as far back as the 17th century.

“My family and I have enjoyed the Fairfield Museum for years, and it is a great asset to our community,” Herzog said. “It is a privilege to contribute to their future success.”

To learn more about the challenge, call 203-259-1598 or email swiswell@fairfieldhs.org.