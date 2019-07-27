Musical performance in Bennington to mark anniversaries

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A musical event in the middle of an intersection in Bennington will mark two birthdays in the arts community.

The Bennington Banner reports that on Saturday morning at 10:30, traffic will stop at the Four Corners for the performance of "The Bennington Stomp" by four pianists and a group of singers and dancers.

The event marks the 50th anniversary this year of the Sonatina Piano Camps of Bennington and the 25th anniversary of the Vermont Arts Council.

The four pianos have been decorated by different artists. They will be moved into the roadway and after the performance they will be placed in four local businesses for people to play.

