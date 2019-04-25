Musician family, visual artist join forces in ‘The Library Suite’

FAIRFIELD — Mark Edinberg has played the piano at the Fairfield Library at least once a month for the past three years.

Naturally, after serenading the library for so many months, Edinberg decided to compose what would turn out to be a 13-part jazz piece, aptly called “The Library Suite,” along with his two grown children and visual artist Dave Pressler.

This weekend, the artists will see a year-and-a-half project come to fruition as part of Jazzed Up!, a partnership between the Fairfield Public Library and Pequot Library.

“There were a lot of people who really participated in the planning and many aspects of this,” said Edinberg, who has played piano virtually all his life. “It’s exciting for me to see all of this collaboration.”

Edinbergs children, Joel and Dan, are also dedicated and lifelong musicians.

Joel founded the Somerville Symphony Orkestar in Massachusetts and co-developed an electronic wind instrument. Dan has worked with renowned artists including Tyler the Creator, Chance the Rapper and Anderson Paak.

More Information A meet-and-greet event with the Edinbergs and Pressler will take place April 27 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library. “The Library Suite” premieres at 2 p.m. the next day at the Pequot Library.

“We really had to think through aspects of the libraries and what I could put music to,” Edinberg said. “It was not always easy.”

Pressler, a lifelong career photographer and graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design, is in charge of the visuals that flow with the music, an endeavor has taken almost a year’s time.

“I started photographing (in June of last year) the outside of the library building, characterizing their uniqueness,” Pressler said, noting he had explored the reading rooms, the stacks and other specific areas that reflected aspects of the library.

For the project, Pressler had to learn to work a video editing application, a process that included a visit to New York City in December.

“I had never done anything quite like this,” Pressler said. “The more I worked with, the better I got.”

Pressler said he is thrilled for the weekend and is looking forward to showcasing his visual work in the coming weeks at other town community centers.

For the Edinbergs — who haven’t played together in years — this is an opportunity to demonstrate their shared musical talents.

“It feels like this is a unique gathering that can only take place in a community center like the library, and I’m celebrating it with my family,” Edinberg said.

Pressler summarizes the whole experience was wonderful.

“It’s the type of thing that most people would appreciate and something I’m doing not just for the community, but my own stimulation,” Pressler said. “Art should be for the person who is creating it and for those who are experiencing it.”

