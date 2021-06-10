Myanmar anti-corruption body files cases against Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — The Anti-Corruption Commission in military-ruled Myanmar has found that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted bribes and misused her authority to gain advantageous terms in real estate deals, government-controlled media reported Thursday.
Suu Kyi’s lawyers already denied the allegations when they were first raised three months ago by the military regime that toppled her elected government in a February coup. The commission’s findings come as prosecutors are set to present their case on separate charges against Suu Kyi in court on Monday.