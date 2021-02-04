Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 12 a.m.
1 of7 A convoy of army vehicles patrol the streets in Mandalay, Myanmar, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. In the early hours of Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Myanmar army took over the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup over allegations of fraud in November's elections. STR/AP Show More Show Less
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new military government has blocked access to Facebook as resistance to Monday’s coup surged amid calls for civil disobedience to protest the ousting of the elected civilian government and its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Facebook is especially popular in Myanmar and the ousted government had commonly made public announcements on the social media site.