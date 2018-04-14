Mysterious oil leak, months-long cleanup plague neighborhood

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina neighborhood is still in turmoil three months after something went wrong with one part of the local electricity distribution network.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports an electric transformer continues leaking oil three months after authorities ordered residents of the Mount Pleasant neighborhood to evacuate in a hurry.

Neighbors have returned to their homes behind the shopping center on U.S. Highway 17, but they say they still don't know exactly what is leaking or from where.

South Carolina Electric & Gas spokesman Paul Fischer says the lengthy cleanup is unusual, and the cleanup involves digging underground and restoring a small lake the oil reached.

A state health department says inspectors are monitoring the situation.

