N Carolina House candidate to remain in race despite cancer

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state House candidate says she'll remain in her race despite being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Democrat Sydney Batch announced her illness in a video to supporters Monday. Batch's campaign says the non-invasive form was discovered early, and treatment means she will be off the campaign trail until October.

Batch is a family law attorney seeking the 37th District seat in southern Wake County held since early 2017 by Republican Linda Hunt Williams. Williams didn't seek re-election, and Batch is running against Republican John B. Adcock and Libertarian Guy Meilleur.

Batch spoke Monday in her video about affordable health care access for all, saying many women lack health insurance or don't have the ability to take off from their jobs to recover like she does.