N Carolina Republicans to debate in race for US House seat

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — Many of the 10 Republicans who want to be North Carolina's newest U.S. House member plan to discuss their differences.

Candidates for the GOP nomination in the 9th Congressional District hold a debate Tuesday night in Monroe. Candidate forums have already been held in Fayetteville and Charlotte ahead of the May 14 primary election.

Early, in-person and mail-in voting has been under way.

Catawba College professor Michael Bitzer analyzed the early voters and found that half are 65 or older. More are from Mecklenburg County than any of the district's other seven counties.

The special election was ordered because Mark Harris, the Republican in last year's race against Democrat Dan McCready, used a political operative accused of collecting mail-in ballots.

Harris didn't run again. McCready faces no primary opponent.