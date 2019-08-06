N Carolina court revives case over scorching skateboard ramp

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court is reviving a lawsuit by the parents of a toddler burned so badly on a scorching metal skateboard ramp that he needed special hospital treatment.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday resurrected legal claims against the town of Swansboro and American Ramp Co. that a lower judge had dismissed.

The lawsuit by Eric and Jean Suarez claims the town was negligent when it specified the municipal skate park should have ramps made of stainless steel though it was exposed to full sunlight, then didn't warn visitors of potential burn injuries.

The couple's 18-month-old fell onto a metal ramp in August 2014 and suffered skin damage that required his transfer by helicopter to a pediatric burn department in Chapel Hill.