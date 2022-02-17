N. Carolina legislature wrapping up 2nd-chance redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature on Thursday neared passing new redistricting plans that Republicans contend will meet fairness directives of state justices who struck down previously approved maps as illegal partisan gerrymanders that penalized Democrats.
A map for the state's 14 U.S. House seats approved by the Senate was touted by the GOP for having four highly competitive districts, some of which could threaten reelection prospects for incumbents. Republican legislators who drew the plan for the coming decade cited district-by-district results from statewide elections going back to 2016.