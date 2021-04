COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Rep. Paul Amador of Coeur d’Alene plans to leave the Idaho House to run for a northern Idaho state Senate seat that’s being vacated.

Amador told the Coeur d’Alene Press in a story on Thursday that he intends to run for the 4th district seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Mary Sousa of Coeur d’Alene.