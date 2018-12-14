N. Indiana building commissioner fired by habitual tardiness

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county's longtime building commissioner has been fired for being habitually late for work for at least two years.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the Miami County Planning Commission voted 6-3 to Wednesday to fire Tammy Gable as building and zoning commissioner.

County Commissioner Larry West says time-card records showed Gamble was habitually late for at least two years, leading to complaints about the office not being open on time at the county courthouse in Peru.

He says Gamble clocked in on time at 8 a.m. or before only five times between Jan. 1 and the end of November.

West says Gamble was excluded from this year's countywide pay raises due to her tardiness, despite being told she'd get a raise if she started reporting to work on time.



