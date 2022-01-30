N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Jan. 30, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 7:44 p.m.
1 of12 FILE - In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea, its 7th round of weapons launches this month, in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) 朝鮮通信社/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, left, speaks to media following a report on North Korea's missile launch, at Defense Ministry in Tokyo Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, possibly breaching a self-imposed suspension on the testing of longer-range weapons as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, possibly breaching a self-imposed suspension on the testing of longer-range weapons as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from right, presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, possibly breaching a self-imposed suspension on the testing of longer-range weapons as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy. (South Korea Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it’s committed to its allies’ security in the region.
The official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday’s test of the Hwasong-12 missile was aimed at selectively evaluating the missile being produced and deployed and verify its overall accuracy.