NC House speaker: Budget, new maps are goals for October

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are aiming to finalize a North Carolina state government budget and complete redistricting by the end of October, House Speaker Tim Moore said on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters after a House floor session, Moore said he was hopeful that House and Senate Republican budget writers would get a compromise spending plan to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper next week. The General Assembly wouldn't vote on that plan. Rather, it would serve as a starting point for negotiations with Cooper.