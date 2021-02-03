NC Senate OK's bill distributing federal COVID relief money BRYAN ANDERSON, Associated Press/Report for America Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 5:45 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state senators on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill to distribute money the state has secured through the federal government's December stimulus package.
If approved by the House and subsequently signed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, schools would get $1.6 billion to help reopen classrooms with in-person instruction, purchase educational technology and reduce learning gaps that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated.