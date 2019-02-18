NC city hopes to renovate cabin used by author Thomas Wolfe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Asheville officials hope to work with the public to determine the best way to renovate the cabin that author Thomas Wolfe used as a rural sanctuary.

The Asheville Citizen-Times report s the city has begun a process to determine strategies for rehabilitation and reuse of Wolfe's former cabin property, which the city has owned since 2001.

The city will gather advice from the community at two meetings scheduled this month in Asheville.

No funding has yet been allocated for the project. Asheville City Council designated the site as a local historic landmark in 1982.

Wolfe wrote four novels, including "Look Homeward, Angel," published in 1929. He mostly avoided his hometown until the summer of 1937 when a friend offered the cabin as a secluded place to write and visit friends.

