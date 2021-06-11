NC court expands landmark education ruling to bullied

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The constitutional right of North Carolina's children to have access to a good public school education also applies to individual students who aren't getting help to stop classroom bullying and harassment against them, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.
The justices unanimously agreed to expand the scope of a landmark 1997 ruling by the court that declared the state constitution guarantees every child of this state an "opportunity to receive a sound basic education in our public schools.” This and another 2004 ruling in what's known as the “Leandro" case created the basis for a longstanding public policy debate over how to address inequitable school funding and services.