NC fair attraction shut down after spoke breaks off mid-ride

FLETCHER, N.C. (AP) — Officials for a North Carolina state fair say a Ferris wheel-like ride has been temporarily closed after a spoke tumbled off while the ride was in motion.

North Carolina Mountain State Fair official Matt Buchanan told news outlets passengers were on board the Space Wheels ride Saturday night when a part broke and fell into a fenced-off area nearby. Buchanan said the part that broke wasn't major and didn't cause the ride to malfunction.

He said operators unloaded passengers and closed the ride. No injuries were reported.

Buchanan says inspectors from the state's Labor Department will check the ride and newly-installed parts this week to get it back up and running.

The ride is an attraction at the 10-day fair located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from Asheville