RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trial court judge said Thursday that he'll leave in place another judge's decision that rejected arguments from an unsuccessful bidder for North Carolina’s upcoming managed-care initiative for Medicaid.

Wake Superior Court Judge Michael O'Foghludha said at the close of online arguments that he would uphold an administrative law judge's previous decision affirming how the Department of Health and Human Services conducted the process that led to contract awards in 2019.