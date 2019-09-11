NCAA urges California governor not to sign 'fair pay' bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA's Board of Governors is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom not to sign a California bill that would allow college athletes to receive money for their names, likenesses or images.

The bill, known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, passed the state Assembly 66-0 on Monday. The state Senate approved the measure 31-5 earlier this year but a revote is expected later this week because of changes made to the original bill.

In a six-paragraph letter to Newsom, the board said the bill would give California schools an unfair recruiting advantage. As a result, the letter says, the NCAA would declare those schools ineligible for its events.

The NCAA said the legislation would impact more than 24,000 college athletes in the nation's most populous state.

Donald Remy, the NCAA's chief operating officer and chief legal officer, told The Associated Press he believes the proposal also would violate the federal Commerce Clause.

___

Online:

NCAA statement: http://www.ncaa.org/about/resources/media-center/news/ncaa-responds-california-senate-bill-206