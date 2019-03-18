ND Legislature endorses bill to make car-idling legal

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature has passed a bill that makes it legal to leave a vehicle idling while no one is in it.

Representatives endorsed the measure 92-0 in January. Senators passed the bill 46-0 on Monday.

North Dakotans, including some lawmakers at the state Capitol, routinely warm up their vehicles in the winter without being in them, ignoring potential fines.

The law was put on the books nearly 75 years ago as a deterrent against automobile theft. Several states in recent years have enacted anti-idling laws in an effort to improve air quality.

Supporters say North Dakota's current law ignores the will of the people.