NH Statehouse recounts completed, no change in winners

Concord, N.H. (AP) — All recounts for this month's elections have been completed in New Hampshire, with no change in the winners.

Sixteen recounts were requested after the Nov. 3 elections involving 12 House seats, three state Senate seats and one seat on the Executive Council. The Executive Council recount was called off Wednesday before being completed.

Recounts for two of the House seats and one of the Senate seats had been called off earlier. The others resulted in no change to the initial announced winners.

Republicans won control of both chambers of the Legislature and the council.