NH authorities warn hikers to be extra careful this weekend

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are warning hikers to be extra careful this weekend.

The state Fish and Game Department says this is the busiest weekend of the fall hiking season for both expert trekkers and casual leaf peepers.

With a surge of hikers of all skill levels hitting the trail, they're warning visitors to be careful and responsible, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say hikers should maintain safe social distancing and wear masks when that's not possible.

They advise hikers to think twice about dangerous backcountry adventures given that rescues put first responders at greater risk of exposure to the virus.