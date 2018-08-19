NH crews working to repair road damage from heavy storms

DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — Cleanup and road repairs are underway in southwestern New Hampshire after flash flooding washed out a number of roads, causing major damage.

The state Department of Transportation is working to repair roads as people assess damage to their own properties caused by the Friday night storms.

WMUR-TV reports Roads in Dublin and Harrisville saw significant damage.

Crews were working throughout the day Saturday patching them up to make them passable.

Dublin resident David Field said the water rose several feet in the basement as he and his neighbor tried to save what they could.

He says they moved three vehicles and a boat out of the yard, but his motorcycles were under about five feet of water.