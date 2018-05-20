NH officials: needle-sharer thought to be behind HIV spread

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire health officials say a homeless drug user thought to be sharing needles could be behind a significant increase in the number of HIV cases in the state's most populous county.

WMUR-TV reports the Division of Public Health Services is working with the city of Manchester to determine who might have shared needles with the recently diagnosed person.

Between January 2017 and last month 46 people in the area have been diagnosed with HIV, Of those, 11 reported injecting drugs and a majority were living in Hillsborough County.

Beth Daly of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control says about 1 in 4 new HIV infections in New Hampshire reported to us in the last year reported injection drug use, an increase over the last few years.

