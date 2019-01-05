https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/NJ-Transit-approves-former-LIRR-head-to-run-rail-13509906.php NJ Transit approves former LIRR head to run rail operations Published 7:54 pm EST, Friday, January 4, 2019 NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Most Popular 1 Bridgeport PD releases video of assault, photos of suspect’s vehicle 2 Police: Teen charged with DUI after driving wrong way, crashing into tree 3 Sisters open new boutique shop in Fairfield 4 Selectmen OK $7M golf clubhouse bond 5 Stratford PD: Man shot multiple times, investigation underway 6 Police: Traffic stop nabs man with over 3 pounds of weed 7 Two men accused of beating victim at restaurant View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.