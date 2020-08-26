NJ gyms, health clubs cleared to reopen at 25% capacity

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gyms and health clubs in New Jersey can reopen at 25% capacity from their COVID-19 pause starting Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the change had been “a long time coming,” but was on hold because indoor facilities presented risks for the spread of the virus.

Gym staff and members must wear masks, the governor said.

The change also applies to indoor amusement facilities, he said.

There were about 300 new positive cases reported overnight, Murphy said, putting the total at over 190,000. There were 11 deaths reported overnight, putting the toll at 14,134, he added.

The rate of transmission, which measures how many people one infected person passes the virus to, fell to 0.8 from 0.83.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

A look at other developments:

___

$300 JOBLESS BENEFITS

New Jersey is seeking $300 in additional weekly federal unemployment benefits, Murphy said Wednesday.

The decision comes after Murphy had earlier rejected the offer from President Donald Trump for states to foot some of the bill of the benefits.

Under the president's plan, the federal government would cover $300 of the benefits, with states expected to pay $100, for a total of $400. The previous now expired benefit had been $600 weekly.

Murphy said his administration was pursuing the additional benefit to put “every single penny" available into residents' pockets. But he also reiterated his long-standing call for direct federal cash assistance to states.

___

INDOOR DINING?

Indoor dining could be cleared to reopen from a COVID-19 shutdown in New Jersey as early as next month.

Murphy hinted at the reopening in response to a reporter's question during Wednesday's news conference, but didn't commit to a timetable.

Indoor dining has been shuttered since March, when the outbreak first struck the state.