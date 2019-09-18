NJ pols eye funding to fix Wildwood, other boardwalks

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Boardwalks at the New Jersey shore could be reclassified as roadways as part of a plan to divert much-needed funds to repair them under a plan being pushed by some state lawmakers.

The measure is aimed primarily at the famous Wildwood boardwalk, which is badly in need of repairs. But it also would apply to similar structures throughout a state known in popular culture for them.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed funding to fix the Wildwood boardwalk earlier this year.

The bill would include boardwalks as eligible for funding from the state's Transportation Trust Fund, which is used to fix roads, allocating $40 million over 10 years.

Wildwood and state officials inspected the underside of the boardwalk Tuesday, and saw pieces of its concrete support deck crumble to the touch.