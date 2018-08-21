NJ says about 40 percent of hunted bears from state land

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection figures show about 40 percent of the bears killed in annual hunts since 2010 came from state-owned lands now off-limits to hunters.

The department released figures Tuesday, a day after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed an order halting this year's black bear hunt on state land.

The figures show that just over two-fifths of the bears killed over eight years came from state lands. Nearly 45 percent were hunted on private property.

The remainder were killed on federal as well as county or town property. In a few instances property ownership was unknown.

New Jersey restarted regulated bear hunting in 2003 after a roughly 30-year pause. Another hunt was held in 2005. In 2010, under Republican Chris Christie, the state made it annual.