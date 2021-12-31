NKorea's Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Dec. 31, 2021 Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 10:01 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday.
A state media report on Kim’s speech didn't carry any comments on dealings with the United States and South Korea. Some experts say this implies Kim has no interest in resuming talks with Washington and Seoul anytime soon and would rather keep his country's borders closed while seeking a self-reliant economy to overcome pandemic-related difficulties.