NM-Dem-LndCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Land Commissioner.

TP PR GrcRchrd Munoz Veneklsn Bernalillo 441 436 21,285 9,085 25,876 Catron 6 6 86 66 79 Chaves 55 55 565 536 478 Cibola 25 25 664 1,063 484 Colfax 19 19 517 408 499 Curry 37 37 429 232 159 DeBaca 4 4 66 75 32 DonaAna 120 120 5,662 3,502 2,167 Eddy 41 41 539 515 525 Grant 35 35 1,709 1,217 1,360 Guadalupe 5 5 369 626 216 Harding 2 2 60 59 37 Hidalgo 6 6 194 236 124 Lea 43 43 365 314 218 Lincoln 22 22 243 141 337 LosAlamos 17 17 2,039 122 369 Luna 12 12 508 464 423 McKinley 62 62 1,540 4,407 1,141 Mora 11 11 594 516 399 Otero 41 41 745 490 697 Quay 12 12 241 173 110 RioArriba 42 42 3,322 2,372 1,697 Roosevelt 18 18 184 106 97 Sandoval 86 86 4,480 2,035 4,628 SanJuan 77 67 1,779 1,509 1,354 SanMiguel 28 28 2,090 1,345 1,378 SantaFe 90 90 9,507 3,241 11,250 Sierra 9 9 315 148 325 Socorro 27 27 606 455 440 Taos 36 36 2,180 1,371 2,533 Torrance 16 16 322 271 375 Union 6 6 143 114 49 Valencia 41 26 1,920 1,310 1,642 Totals 1,492 1,462 65,268 38,524 61,498

AP Elections 06-06-2018 00:48