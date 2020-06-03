NM-Dem-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Warren Yang Uncmmttd Bernalillo 5,035 1,207 1,519 Catron 26 5 11 Chaves 126 54 122 Cibola 131 92 173 Colfax 86 53 116 Curry 56 35 123 DeBaca 8 6 23 DonaAna 675 217 306 Eddy 108 77 227 Grant 313 115 222 Guadalupe 27 30 70 Harding 4 2 4 Hidalgo 36 20 40 Lea 74 37 129 Lincoln 60 14 41 LosAlamos 441 93 48 Luna 106 36 108 McKinley 217 102 158 Mora 49 31 59 Otero 125 57 98 Quay 29 16 64 RioArriba 201 80 203 Roosevelt 41 15 27 Sandoval 902 312 412 SanJuan 346 150 266 SanMiguel 264 72 175 SantaFe 1,704 263 381 Sierra 68 24 36 Socorro 103 17 40 Taos 164 46 94 Torrance 69 32 72 Union 17 10 30 Valencia 312 133 322 Totals 11,923 3,453 5,719

AP Elections 06-03-2020 09:18