NM-GOP-House-1-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Republican primary for U.S. House District 1.
|TP
|PR
|GarcHlms
|Kokinads
|VndrDssn
|Bernalillo
|583
|583
|21,088
|4,944
|17,634
|Sandoval
|26
|26
|1,150
|292
|855
|SantaFe
|5
|5
|266
|92
|267
|Torrance
|19
|19
|931
|346
|778
|Valencia
|8
|8
|223
|85
|215
|Totals
|641
|641
|23,658
|5,759
|19,749
AP Elections 06-03-2020 19:00
