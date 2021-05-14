NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week The Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 1:56 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this May 11, 2021 file photo, a QuickTrip convenience store has bags on their pumps as the station has no gas, in Kennesaw, Ga. On Friday, May 14, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online claiming to show photos of Americans filling their cars with plastic bags of gasoline and lining up at gas stations with red gas cans in recent days. Social media users are misrepresenting old photos to falsely suggest they show Americans stockpiling gasoline this week after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline led to thousands of gas stations running out of fuel to due to distribution problems and panic-buying. Mike Stewart/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This April 28, 2016, file photo shows bottles of Snapple in a cooler at Quality Cash Market in Concord, N.H. On Friday, May 14, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming the underside of a Snapple lid shows the company included, “Trump lost and the election was not stolen,” as a “Real Fact” the company prints on its beverage lids. Jim Cole/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2020 file photo, Michael Annett (1), Ryan Sieg (39), and Ross Chastain (10) compete in a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Dover International Speedway, in Dover, Del. On Friday, May 14, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming gas shortages resulting from the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack have led NASCAR to postpone this weekend’s race in Dover. Jason Minto/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:
