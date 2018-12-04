NTSB: Pilot error caused crash that killed Troy Gentry

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Federal investigators say pilot error following engine maintenance problems caused a helicopter crash last year that killed Gentry and the pilot in New Jersey. The September 2017 crash occurred during a pleasure flight for Gentry at the Flying W Airport in Medford, where he was to perform that night at the airport’s resort. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, Troy Gentry of the Country Music duo Montgomery Gentry performs on the Rebels On The Run Tour in Lancaster, Pa. Federal investigators say pilot error following engine ... more Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Photo: Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close NTSB: Pilot error caused crash that killed Troy Gentry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pilot error following engine maintenance problems caused the helicopter crash that killed Montgomery Gentry singer Troy Gentry and the pilot at a small airport where he was to perform that night, federal investigators said.

The pilot cut the engine too soon as he tried an emergency landing, leading to an uncontrolled descent, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a final report. Instead of reaching the runway at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, the helicopter crashed in woods nearby.

Gentry, 50, who was half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was taking a pleasure and orientation flight before the concert at the airport's resort. The other half of the duo, Eddie Montgomery, and other band members were at the airport at the time.

Several minutes after takeoff, pilot James Evan Robinson told experts on the ground that he couldn't control the engine. They suggested a shallow, run-on landing, but he instead said he planned to cut the engine and try to glide in, a maneuver he said he had done before, the report said.

The experts stressed the need to wait until he was over the runway to turn off the engine, but investigators found he instead did so a quarter- to half-mile out. The NTSB said the maintenance crew's failure to rig the throttle control assembly before the flight contributed to the crash.

Gentry was born in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met Montgomery.

Montgomery Gentry had success on the country charts and country radio in the 2000s, scoring No. 1 hits that included "Roll With Me" and "Back When I Knew It All." Some of their songs even cracked the Top 40 pop charts.

The band mixed country music with Southern rock. It was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009. It released its debut album, "Tattoos & Scars," in 1999.