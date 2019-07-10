NTSB: Pilot flew too low, causing New Mexico fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A National Transportation Safety Board report released this week says investigators found no problems with a helicopter that crashed in New Mexico in January 2018 and that the pilot apparently caused the fatal wreck by flying too low over mountainous terrain at night.

Pilot Jamie Coleman Dodd was among five people killed in the crash on a mesa near Raton.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Roy Bennett and his wife, Heather, as well as a co-pilot and wealthy businessman also were killed. The businessman's girlfriend and co-pilot's daughter was the sole survivor.

Federal investigators previously reported that the fatally injured pilot said he'd flown into terrain and that the accident was his fault.

The report did not identify Dodd by name. New Mexico authorities have said previously that he was the pilot.