NTSB releases preliminary report on North Dakota plane crash

FORT RICE, N.D. (AP) — A small plane that crashed in a North Dakota river and killed the Pennsylvania pilot didn't appear to have any mechanical problems.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates no pre-impact plane malfunctions or failures. The investigation into the cause will take several more months.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Miller, of Pittsburgh, died July 17 when the Cessna 152 crashed into the Missouri River near Fort Rice while he was taking low-altitude photographs. The flight originated from the airport in Mandan.

The NTSB says the plane is registered to a company in Watertown, South Dakota, that leased it to an aerial photography business in that city that specializes in farm and ranch photography.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com