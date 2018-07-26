NTSB says poor judgment caused Oregon air show crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a pilot killed in a crash at a Central Oregon air show two summers ago used poor judgment and calculations when performing a low-altitude loop.

The board's report, obtained by The Bulletin newspaper, says biplane pilot Marcus Paine of Anchorage, Alaska, didn't account for "high density altitude conditions," which resulted in decreased engine power and a reduced rate the plane was able to climb in the air.

Though Paine successfully completed the stunt the day before the crash, another pilot told investigators that Paine had described the maneuver as "sketchy" and a "complete crapshoot."

The biplane crashed at the airport in Madras. There was no evidence of mechanical failure.

The 61-year-old Paine had been a pilot for more than 20 years. A toxicology report found no drugs in his system.

