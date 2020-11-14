https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/NV-House-4-Cnty-15727483.php
NV-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Nevada by county in the
race for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Horsford
|Marchnt
|Esteban
|Rubinson
|Clark Co
|406
|406
|157,946
|124,803
|7,294
|3,121
|Esmeralda
|5
|5
|70
|389
|6
|7
|Lincoln
|6
|6
|359
|1,968
|25
|26
|Lyon
|7
|6
|1,126
|3,708
|89
|55
|Mineral
|12
|12
|815
|1,346
|49
|45
|Nye
|33
|33
|7,245
|16,715
|453
|428
|White Pine
|10
|10
|872
|3,262
|59
|67
|Totals
|479
|478
|168,433
|152,191
|7,975
|3,749
AP Elections 11-14-2020 08:07
