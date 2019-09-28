NW Indiana braces for more heavy rains, possible flooding

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana residents were bracing for more heavy rainfall after a wave of thunderstorms left streets and yards flooded in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for Lake County, Indiana, the adjacent Chicago metropolitan area and several northern Illinois counties for late Saturday through Sunday morning.

Soils are saturated in the region following torrential rainfall that occurred Friday and Saturday morning. That's created conditions favorable for life-threatening flooding that can begin quickly.

The weather service says the Porter County, Indiana, city of Valparaiso was deluged with 7.52 inches (19.1 centimeters) of rainfall during Friday and Saturday's storms.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected to move through the area again after midnight Saturday, and new flooding is possible.

Officials urged residents not to drive onto flooded roadways.