NY Green Party fills out ticket for November elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A longtime Albany activist is running as the Green Party's candidate for New York state comptroller, while an upstate lawyer is the party's nominee for attorney general.

Mark Dunlea and Michael Sussman were at the state Capitol Friday to discuss their campaigns for statewide office. Dunlea is the party's candidate for comptroller, and Sussman is running for attorney general.

Dunlea is an environmental and anti-poverty activist. He served as executive director of the Hunger Action Network of New York State for nearly 30 years.

Sussman is a lawyer from Goshen, in Orange County. He specializes in civil rights cases.

The Green Party has nominated Howie Hawkins of Syracuse for governor and Jia Lee of New York City for lieutenant governor.