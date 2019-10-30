NY band cancels China tour over ban of South Korean members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York orchestra has cancelled plans to tour China this winter after China refused to allow the group's three South Korean musicians to perform.

The Eastman Philharmonia from the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music initially said it would go anyway.

Late Tuesday, however, Eastman Dean Jamal Rossi issued a statement reversing course.

Rossi says China's refusal to approve visas for South Korean artists is in response to the United States' decision to deploy a missile defense system in South Korea in 2016.

He says that since deciding initially to go forward with the tour, university officials have been trying unsuccessfully to obtain visas for the South Korean students.

He says the decision to postpone the trip came after consultation with musicians and university leadership.