NY crafting plan to let candidates run with tax dollars

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York commission is facing a deadline to come up with a $100 million plan to allow political candidates to fund their campaigns with public dollars.

The Public Campaign Financing Commission has until Dec. 1 to release its plan, which becomes law unless lawmakers return to Albany to overturn it.

Nine commissioners are still hashing out how much candidates should have to raise and from how many small donors to qualify for public matching funds.

A commissioner appointed by New York's Senate leader is set to release her own proposal at a Wednesday meeting.

She proposes delaying the program until 2022 and letting candidates seek small donors from outside their district.

Commissioners have faced scrutiny for proposals to make it harder for third-party candidates to get on the ballot.