NY governor appoints Patrick Foye as new MTA chairman

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed the current president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the state agency's new chairman.

The Democratic governor says Patrick Foye will replace interim MTA board chairman Fernando Ferrer, the former Bronx borough president who took over after Joe Lhota resigned in November.

The 62-year-old Foye, a New York native, has held several important positions in the city's transportation system. He's a past executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and president of the PATH rapid transit system that links Manhattan with New Jersey.

Foye played a key role in shedding light on the politically linked traffic blockage scandal that caused days of gridlock in Fort Lee, New Jersey, in 2013.

Foye is a resident of Nassau County on Long Island.