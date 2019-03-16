NY lawmakers want state to defray cost of early voting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers want the state to kick in some money to help local governments pay for the rollout of early voting.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow voters to cast a ballot starting 10 days before an election. That led to complaints from county officials who said they don't have the money to pay for the extra staff, training and record-keeping related to the change.

Last week, members of the state Senate and Assembly inserted funds for early voting in their state budget proposals. The Assembly called for $7 million while the Senate suggested a $10 million investment.

Leaders of the state Association of Counties applauded the proposals.

Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hope to agree on a budget before April 1.