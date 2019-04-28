NY officials advising mountain bikers to avoid Adirondacks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Officials are advising mountain bikers to avoid trails in the Adirondack Mountains until they dry out.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Barkeater Trails Alliance are urging the general public to also avoid closed seasonal access roads until conditions have dried and hardened.

Wet and muddy trails are easily rutted and damaged through use, and that can cause erosion. Biking on muddy trails also damages tree roots and widens trails, making them difficult for riding.

Mountain bikers are encouraged to check trail conditions reports before planning a ride. Conditions for the Wilmington Wild Forest, Saranac Lakes Wild Forest, and other networks on private and municipal land can be found on the alliance's website .