NYC, NY counties file against McKinsey over opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City and 21 of New York's counties on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against consulting firm McKinsey & Company, accusing the company of contributing to the opioid crisis by helping create strategies to increase prescription drug sales.

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Suffolk County, the plaintiffs called the opioid crisis “the worst man-made epidemic in history," that came about because the drug manufacturers used deceptive marketing tactics to expand drug use, and said McKinsey “played a major role in crafting and implementing that strategy.