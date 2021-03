NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he has appointed a commission to examine structural racism across the city and come up with a plan for dismantling it.

The 11-member racial justice commission, modeled on international examples like South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, may propose changes to the city charter that would go before New Yorkers for a vote, de Blasio said at a virtual news briefing.