NYC mayor pushes to remove homeless people in subway system MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 3:24 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an aggressive push to try to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway system, announcing a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night.
The new mayor, at one point likening homelessness to a “cancerous sore,” said Friday that the city next week would deploy more teams of police officers and mental health workers to the transit network and start enforcing rules more strictly.
